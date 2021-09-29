In photos: This park in Karnataka is dedicated to farmers of the 1942 'Issur uprising'

A unique park at Anjanapura village in Shivamogga district is now dedicated to the lives of farmers in the Malnad region who staged the 'Issur uprising' against the British and carved the village's name in history as the first to declare independence in colonial India.

The village of Issur lies in the Shivamogga district in South Karnataka. It is credited as the first village in pre-independent India to have declared its own independence.

According to Yourstory, the village became the first to set up a provisional government “prati sarkaar” in 1942 and even penalised British officials who disobeyed their orders and entered the village.

During the British rule, the villagers of Issur refused to pay taxes to the government and also snatched and destroyed important revenue documents. They also referred to the British officals as ‘English Dogs’.

However, after the situation got out of control and two British officers were killed the government had to send in the army to suppress the rebellion.

Several raids were then carried out by the administration in the village and five men were sentenced to death.

On hearing the news of Issur’s rebellion, the Mysore Maharaja Jayachamaraja Wodeyer told the British, "We’ll give you many villages but not Issuru.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Earlier in 2019, a park was constructed in Shivamogga district to commemorate the martyrs of 1999 Kargil War.

The construction of the park was completed within 15 days and it was inaugurated on the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 04:57 PM IST