Advertisement

Heavy crowds were witnessed in markets in numerous states across India as people stepped out for shopping before Raksha Bandhan.

Children celebrated Raksha Bandhan with the Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel in the RK Pura area of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan, which is just around the corner, is celebrated by Indians annually to mark the special bond between siblings. This year the occasion will be observed on August 22.

PTI

PTI

Advertisement

ANI

PTI

ANI

Advertisement

PTI

PTI

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 06:09 PM IST