In Photos: Restrictions, blockades, internet shutdown in J&K after separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani's death

Pro-Pakistan separatist Syed Ali Shah Geelani was buried here on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday in a quiet funeral organised by authorities, amid tight security and restrictions with mobile connectivity by and large snapped in Kashmir.

Geelani, who spearheaded separatist politics for over three decades in Jammu and Kashmir, died after a prolonged illness on Wednesday night at his residence in Hyderpora on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

The 91-year-old was buried at a mosque at Hyderpora near his residence according to his wishes, his close aides said.

His family was asked to carry out the burial at night as a precautionary measure as intelligence reports suggested that some anti-national elements may use this to create a law and order situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Strict restrictions were imposed throughout the Valley to prevent people from assembling and there was heavy deployment of security forces to thwart any untoward incident.

Mobile phone services, barring post-paid connections of state-run BSNL, and the internet were shut down as a precautionary measure to prevent rumours and fake news from circulating.

Barricades had been erected at various places and all vehicles were being thoroughly checked.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 01:19 PM IST