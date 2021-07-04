Photo

In Photos: Pushkar Singh Dhami sworn in as new chief minister of Uttarakhand; cabinet ministers take oath too

By FPJ Web Desk

BJPs Pushkar Singh Dhami greets as he takes oath as 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan, in Dehradun on Sunday.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand on Sunday, a day after being elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party.

The two-time MLA from Khatima constituency has never been a minister in the state government but Dhami became the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand. He is the third chief minister of the state in nearly four months. Dhami replaced Tirath Singh Rawat who resigned on Friday.

Sources stated that Uttarakhand Cabinet is expected to be expanded later.

"A common party worker has been given a chance to serve the state. I am thankful to the party's high command," Dhami had told media persons on Saturday.

The son of an ex-serviceman, Pushkar Singh Dhami was born in 1975 in Kanalichhina village in Pithoragarh district. He holds a law degree and served as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) volunteer. He also had been a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). Dhami served as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha, Uttarakhand twice between 2002 and 2008.

BJPs Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan, in Dehradun on Sunday.
BJP MLA Satpal Maharaj took oath as Minister of Tourism, Culture, & Irrigation in the new State Cabinet of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan, in Dehradun on Sunday.
BJP MLA Harak Singh Rawat took oath as Minister of Forest and Environment, Labour, Employment, Skill Development in the new State Cabinet of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan, in Dehradun on Sunday.
BJP MLA Bansidhar Bhagat took oath as Cabinet Minister in the State of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan, in Dehradun on Sunday.
BJP MLA Yashpal Arya took oath as Minister of Transport in the new State Cabinet of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan, in Dehradun on Sunday.
BJP MLA Bishan Singh Chuphal took oath as Drinking Water and Sanitation & Rural Development, Rainwater Harvesting Minister in the new State Cabinet of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan, in Dehradun on Sunday.
BJP MLA Subodh Uniyal took oath as Minister of Agriculture in the new State Cabinet of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan, in Dehradun on Sunday.
BJP MLA Arvind Pandey took oath as Minister of School & Sanskrit Education, Sports, Youth Welfare & Panchayati Raj in the new State Cabinet of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan, in Dehradun on Sunday.
BJP MLA Ganesh Joshi took oath as Soldier Welfare, Industrial Development, MSME, Khadi and Village Industries in the new State Cabinet of Uttarakhand at Raj Bhawan, in Dehradun on Sunday.
With inputs from ANI.

