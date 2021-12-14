In Photos: Opposition leaders take out march demanding revocation of suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs

Leaders of various opposition parties took out a protest march on Tuesday in support of their demand for revoking the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs.

Opposition MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha participated in the march from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Opposition is not being allowed to raise issues in Parliament, which is now merely a building and a museum.

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition parties? members at a protest march demanding revocation of the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, at Vijay Chowk near Parliament in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec 14, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 03:35 PM IST