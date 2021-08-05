Photo

Updated on

In Photos: On second anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, shopkeepers in Srinagar allege harassment by officials, PDP protests

By FPJ Web Desk

People's Democratic Party (PDP) carried out a protest rally on the 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A and bifurcation of state into two UTs, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on August 05, 2021.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) carried out a protest rally on the 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A and bifurcation of state into two UTs, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on August 05, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

Most shops were shut in parts of Srinagar on Thursday on the second anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and abrogation of articles of Articles 370 & 35A even as the situation remained peaceful, officials said here.

While no strike call was given by any separatist group, many areas witnessed a spontaneous shutdown.

However, shopkeepers in many areas, including Lal Chowk, alleged that police were forcing them to keep their establishments open. Many of them claimed police broke open the locks of their shops and beat them up for keeping shops shut.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) carried out a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 & 35A on Thursday headed by president Mehbooba Mufti. Mufti said people had no choice but to "resist to exist" when "gross injustice" is heaped on them.

A milkman rides his bicycle through a deserted street during a shutdown on the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2021.
A milkman rides his bicycle through a deserted street during a shutdown on the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Paramilitary soldiers patrol the street at Lal chowk during a shutdown on the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2021.
Paramilitary soldiers patrol the street at Lal chowk during a shutdown on the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Policemen patrol the streets at Lal chowk during shutdown on the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2021.
Policemen patrol the streets at Lal chowk during shutdown on the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
A policeman checks a scooter during a shutdown on the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2021.
A policeman checks a scooter during a shutdown on the second anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on August 5, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Lal chowk wore a deserted look as shopkeepers observed a unanimous shutdown to protest the abrogation of Article 370 & 35A on the second anniversary of the event, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on August 5, 2021.
Lal chowk wore a deserted look as shopkeepers observed a unanimous shutdown to protest the abrogation of Article 370 & 35A on the second anniversary of the event, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on August 5, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti along with senior party leaders shouts slogans during their protest rally on the 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A and bifurcation of state into two UTs, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on August 05, 2021.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti along with senior party leaders shouts slogans during their protest rally on the 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A and bifurcation of state into two UTs, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on August 05, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
People's Democratic Party (PDP) carried out a protest rally on the 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A and bifurcation of state into two UTs, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on August 05, 2021.
People's Democratic Party (PDP) carried out a protest rally on the 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A and bifurcation of state into two UTs, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on August 05, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti along with senior party leaders shouts slogans during their protest rally on the 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A and bifurcation of state into two UTs, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on August 05, 2021.
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People's Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti along with senior party leaders shouts slogans during their protest rally on the 2nd anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 & 35A and bifurcation of state into two UTs, in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on August 05, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

With inputs from PTI.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in