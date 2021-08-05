In Photos: On second anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, shopkeepers in Srinagar allege harassment by officials, PDP protests

Most shops were shut in parts of Srinagar on Thursday on the second anniversary of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status, and abrogation of articles of Articles 370 & 35A even as the situation remained peaceful, officials said here.

While no strike call was given by any separatist group, many areas witnessed a spontaneous shutdown.

However, shopkeepers in many areas, including Lal Chowk, alleged that police were forcing them to keep their establishments open. Many of them claimed police broke open the locks of their shops and beat them up for keeping shops shut.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) carried out a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 & 35A on Thursday headed by president Mehbooba Mufti. Mufti said people had no choice but to "resist to exist" when "gross injustice" is heaped on them.