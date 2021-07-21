In Photos: Mosques in India wear a joyous aura on Eid al-Adha as people gather to offer namaz

With all COVID-19 protocols in place, devotees from all over the country offered namaz on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

In order to stay safe from the second wave of COVID-19, people kept mostly to their houses. People who attended mosques maintained Covid-appropriate etiquettes.

The holy festival of Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid al-Adha is called Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'.

According to the Quran, Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son when a voice from heaven stopped him and allowed him to make something else as a 'great sacrifice'. To mark this occasion, Muslims re-enact Ibrahim's obedience with the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb, goat, cow, camel, or another animal that is then divided into threes to be shared equally among family, friends and the needy.