In Photos: Mosques in India wear a joyous aura on Eid al-Adha as people gather to offer namaz

By FPJ Web Desk

A young Muslim devotee offers prayers during the Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, in Ajmer on July 21, 2021.
Photo by Shaukat Ahmed / AFP

With all COVID-19 protocols in place, devotees from all over the country offered namaz on Wednesday on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

In order to stay safe from the second wave of COVID-19, people kept mostly to their houses. People who attended mosques maintained Covid-appropriate etiquettes.

The holy festival of Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as the 'festival of sacrifice' or Greater Eid, is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Also known as Eid Qurban or Qurban Bayarami, it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Eid al-Adha is called Bakr-Id in the Indian subcontinent, because of the tradition of sacrificing a goat or 'bakri'.

According to the Quran, Ibrahim was about to sacrifice his son when a voice from heaven stopped him and allowed him to make something else as a 'great sacrifice'. To mark this occasion, Muslims re-enact Ibrahim's obedience with the symbolic sacrifice of a lamb, goat, cow, camel, or another animal that is then divided into threes to be shared equally among family, friends and the needy.

A young Muslim devotee offers prayers during the Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, in Ajmer on July 21, 2021.
Photo by Shaukat Ahmed / AFP
children embrace during the Eid al-Adha festival, at the Jama Masjid, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
ANI
Muslim devotees (L) greet each other after offering prayers during the Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, at Nakhoda Masjid in Kolkata on July 21, 2021.
Photo by Dibyangshu Sarkar / AFP
Muslim devotees remove water after a rainfall before others arrive to offer morning prayers on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, at Jama Masjid Khairuddin in Amritsar on July 21, 2021.
Photo by Narinder Nanu / AFP
Young Muslim devotees take selfie pictures during the Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, at Jama Masjid Khairuddin in Amritsar on July 21, 2021.
Photo by Narinder Nanu / AFP
Muslims offer prayers at a market on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, in Coimbatore, Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
PTI Photo
Muslims offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Vashi Ullah mosque, in Prayagraj, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Amar Deep Sharma/ PTI
People offer Eid-ul-Adha prayers at heritage Aali Masjid in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on 21 July, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed
Muslim devotees greet as they arrive to offer prayers to mark the start of the Muslim festival Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, at the Taj Mahal in Agra on July 21, 2021.
Photo by Pawan Sharma / AFP
Muslim devotees offer prayers during the Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, in Hyderabad on July 21, 2021.
Photo by Noah Seelam / AFP
Children play after offering prayers during the Eid al-Adha festival, the feast of sacrifice at the Jama Masjid in New Delhi on July 21, 2021.
Photo by Money Sharma / AFP
A man offers Eid-ul-Adha prayers wearing mask and gloves as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 at Aali Masjid in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir on 21 July, 2021.
Photo by Sajad Hameed

With inputs from ANI.

