In Photos: More than 100 dead in Maharashtra landslides; 34 rescue teams deployed

Seventy-three bodies have been retrieved and 47 people are missing following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Sunday.

S N Pradhan, the Director-General (DG) of the federal force, tweeted the latest data of its operations being undertaken in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts of the state.

As per the data, NDRF rescuers have retrieved a total of 73 bodies from these areas with the highest number of 44 from the worst-hit Taliye village under Mahad tehsil of Raigad.

Forty-seven people have been reported missing in these three districts, as per the data posted at 12:19 pm on Twitter.

The force has deployed 34 teams for relief and rescue operations in the affected regions of Maharashtra.

The NDRF is operating in landslide-affected Taliye in Raigad, Porase in Ratnagiri and Mirgaon, Ambeghar and Dhokawale in Satara district, the data said.

As per state government figures updated till Saturday, the death toll from the torrential rains that battered Maharashtra's Pune and Konkan divisions, triggering landslides in some areas stands at 112, including 52 in the coastal Raigad district alone.

As many as 1,35,313 people have been shifted to safer places, including 78,111 in western Maharashtra's Sangli district, followed by 40,882 in Kolhapur district.

The Krishna river in Sangli and Panchganga in Kolhapur are in flood though the rains were reported to have subsided on Saturday.