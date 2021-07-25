Photo

In Photos: More than 100 dead in Maharashtra landslides; 34 rescue teams deployed

NDRF team conducts a rescue operation (L), TDRF personnel carry the body of a victim at the site of landslideat Taliye village in Mahad, Raigad on July 25, 2021.
Photos by ANI (L) and AFP (R)

Seventy-three bodies have been retrieved and 47 people are missing following landslides triggered by heavy rainfall in the coastal regions of Maharashtra, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said on Sunday.

S N Pradhan, the Director-General (DG) of the federal force, tweeted the latest data of its operations being undertaken in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara districts of the state.

As per the data, NDRF rescuers have retrieved a total of 73 bodies from these areas with the highest number of 44 from the worst-hit Taliye village under Mahad tehsil of Raigad.

Forty-seven people have been reported missing in these three districts, as per the data posted at 12:19 pm on Twitter.

The force has deployed 34 teams for relief and rescue operations in the affected regions of Maharashtra.

The NDRF is operating in landslide-affected Taliye in Raigad, Porase in Ratnagiri and Mirgaon, Ambeghar and Dhokawale in Satara district, the data said.

As per state government figures updated till Saturday, the death toll from the torrential rains that battered Maharashtra's Pune and Konkan divisions, triggering landslides in some areas stands at 112, including 52 in the coastal Raigad district alone.

As many as 1,35,313 people have been shifted to safer places, including 78,111 in western Maharashtra's Sangli district, followed by 40,882 in Kolhapur district.

The Krishna river in Sangli and Panchganga in Kolhapur are in flood though the rains were reported to have subsided on Saturday.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team conducts a rescue operation caused by the landslide, at Talai village in Raigad on Saturday.
ANI
A damaged truck lies on the side of a road following a downpour at Mahad on July 24, 2021, as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 79, with nearly 100,000 others evacuated in the western state of Maharashtra.
Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
People gather along a road partially washed away from the rain at Mahad on July 24, 2021, as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 79, with nearly 100,000 others evacuated in the western state of Maharashtra.
Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
Villagers console a woman (C) who lost a relative following a landslide at Taliye, about 22 km from Mahad city on July 24, 2021, as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 79, with nearly 90,000 others evacuated in the western state of Maharashtra.
Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel search for victims after a landslide at Taliye, about 22 km from Mahad city on July 24, 2021, as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 76, with nearly 90,000 others evacuated in the western state of Maharashtra.
Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
NDRF women workers carry out rescue operation at the site after several people died in a landslide at Posare Khurd village in Ratnagiri district, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
PTI Photo
Target Disaster Response Force (TDRF) personnel carry the body of a victim at the site of a landslide at Taliye, about 22 km from Mahad city on July 24, 2021, as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 76, with nearly 90,000 others evacuated in the western state of Maharashtra.
Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
A man takes pictures of a landslide at Taliye, about 22 km from Mahad city on July 24, 2021, as the death toll from heavy monsoon rains climbed to 76, with nearly 90,000 others evacuated in the western state of Maharashtra.
Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP
Indian Army Southern Command mobilized flood relief and rescue teams to assist the locals in flood-affected areas, in Maharashtra on Saturday.
ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray interacts with relatives of the deceased during his visits to Taliye village of Mahad, Raigad to review the flood-like situation following incessant rain in the area, on Saturday.
ANI
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team conducts a rescue operation caused by the landslide, in Satara on Saturday.
ANI
Vehicles damaged in a flood affected area at Mahad, in Raigad district, Saturday, July 24, 2021.
PTI Photo

With inputs from PTI.

