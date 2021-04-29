Photo

IN PHOTOS: Massive earthquake brings Assam to standstill

A man looks at cracks on a wall at an apartment building in Guwahati on April 28, 2021, after a strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India, damaging buildings
The state of Assam continues to suffer as it is being jolted by earthquakes constantly since Wednesday.

It began with seven back-to-back earthquakes that jolted Assam and some other northeastern states on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.

People also spent a sleepless night as a series of aftershocks continued to shake Assam. On Thursday, Assam's Sonitpur was struck by six tremors.

Guwahati: People watch an earthquake-damaged building at Bhetapara in Guwahati, Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
A woman collects water from a tap near a collapsed wall at an apartment building in Guwahati on April 28, 2021, after a strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India, damaging buildings.
A man looks at cracks on a wall at an apartment building in Guwahati on April 28, 2021, after a strong earthquake hit Assam in northeastern India, damaging buildings.
A man seen standing looks on the damaged roof of a house after the earthquake, at Ganeshguri in Guwahati on Wednesday.
Villagers collect the water seeping out of the cracks on a paddy field caused due to a high-intensity earthquake, at Ghogra Village in Sonitpur district Wednesday. The villagers stored the water out of superstition that it is "Water of God."
People look at the damaged house after the earthquake, at Darrang district on Wednesday.
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal visited Dhekiajuli and its adjacent areas near the epicenter of the earthquake that struck the state on Wednesday.
