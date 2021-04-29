IN PHOTOS: Massive earthquake brings Assam to standstill

The state of Assam continues to suffer as it is being jolted by earthquakes constantly since Wednesday.

It began with seven back-to-back earthquakes that jolted Assam and some other northeastern states on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.

People also spent a sleepless night as a series of aftershocks continued to shake Assam. On Thursday, Assam's Sonitpur was struck by six tremors.