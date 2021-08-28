In photos: Locals of Delhi's Pitampura get a treat as pillars showcase graffiti of India's Tokyo Olympic medallists

In a tribute to Tokyo Olympics medal winners from India, the walls near the Pitampura Metro Station in the national capital are adorned with graffiti depicting the sportspersons.

Pitampura Metro pillars adorned with graffiti of Tokyo Olympics medallists from India| ANI

The initiative has been taken by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) | ANI

The initiative has been taken by North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

The metro pillars are showcasing the graffiti of athlete Neeraj Chopra, wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, badminton player PV Sindhu and men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh.

"North Delhi Municipal Corporation salutes the Tokyo Olympics Heroes," written on the walls | ANI

A graffiti painting of Indian badminton player PV Sindhu | Twitter/@imrslive

The message "North Delhi Municipal Corporation salutes the Tokyo Olympics Heroes" is also written on the walls.

This graffiti have become the centre of attention on the vivacious Delhi street. Bystanders are appreciating the initiative. Many believe that this graffiti will inspire the youth and encourage the sportspersons.

A graffiti painting of Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu | Twitter/@imrslive

A graffiti painting of Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain | Twitter/@imrslive

"The graffiti are very beautiful. The players brought laurels for the country. We are proud of them that they won gold, silver and bronze medals in Olympics. This will encourage the youth to take sports as career and win more medals for the country," Akhilesh Pandey, an auto driver told ANI.

India recorded its best-ever medal haul at the recently concluded Olympics by bagging a total of seven medals - one Gold, two silver, and four bronze.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 05:11 PM IST