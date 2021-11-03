e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets WHO approval
Advertisement

Photo

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:05 PM IST

In Photos: Jaipur shines with bright lights as Rajasthan gears up to celebrate Diwali

FPJ Web Desk
Jaipur's Hawa Mahal decorated with pink lights aheas of Diwali. | Photo by Dilip Singh

Jaipur's Hawa Mahal decorated with pink lights aheas of Diwali. | Photo by Dilip Singh

Advertisement

A holy and joyous vibe has spread all across India as Hindus are celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. Various states, cities, villages are glittering as we are about to celebrate the festival of lights.

The city of Jaipur is one of the cities which are sparkling with light and happiness. With light shows, fairs, the pink city is all geared up to celebrate Diwali in 2021.

Have a look.

Photo by Dilip Singh

Photo by Dilip Singh

Advertisement

Photo by Dilip Singh

Photo by Dilip Singh

Photo by Dilip Singh

Advertisement

Photo by Dilip Singh

ALSO READ

Deepotsav: Ayodhya lights up for Diwali celebrations, Shobha Yatra flagged off; see photos and...
Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal