In Photos: Jaipur shines with bright lights as Rajasthan gears up to celebrate Diwali

A holy and joyous vibe has spread all across India as Hindus are celebrating the auspicious festival of Diwali. Various states, cities, villages are glittering as we are about to celebrate the festival of lights.

The city of Jaipur is one of the cities which are sparkling with light and happiness. With light shows, fairs, the pink city is all geared up to celebrate Diwali in 2021.

Have a look.

Photo by Dilip Singh

Photo by Dilip Singh

Photo by Dilip Singh

Photo by Dilip Singh

Photo by Dilip Singh

Photo by Dilip Singh

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 06:05 PM IST