In Photos: Innovative Durga Puja pandals on display as festive fervour takes over West Bengal and Assam

West Bengal on Tuesday soaked in the festive spirit of Durga Puja on 'Mahasaptami', as devotees began the day with traditional rituals and revellers made a beeline for popular marquees across the state.

However, COVID-19 protocols went for a toss at most places, as people were seen thronging Durga puja pandals in the city and neighbouring Salt Lake, doing away with sporting face masks and maintaining social distancing.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who inaugurated several community Durga Puja pandals over the last few days, had also urged people to wear masks.

Here's a look at the innovative pandals during Durga Puja.

Hindu priests perform rituals in front of a idol of the Goddess Durga on the occasion of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata on October 11, 2021. | AFP

A devotee finishes to decorate an idol of the Hindu goddess Durgha on the first day of the Durga Puja festival in Chennai on October 11, 2021. | AFP

A priest performs aarti to an idol of the Goddess Durga on the occasion of Durga Puja Festival, in New Delhi on Monday. | ANI

An outside view of a Durga puja pandal depicting the theme of a hospital in the time of COVID-19 pandemic, in Guwahati on Monday. | ANI

Devotees perform traditional dance drama to welcome Goddess Durga on the day of Maha Sashti as the Durga Puja festival begins, in Sonitpur on Monday. | ANI

Devotees welcome Goddess Durga with Dhunachi dance on the day of Maha Sashti as the Durga Puja festival begins, in Sonitpur on Monday. | ANI

Devotees take pictures of a puja pandal ahead of the Durga puja festival, in Kolkata on Sunday. | ANI

decorated Puja pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata on Sunday. | ANI

Puja pandal decorated by Bengali community to celebrate Durga Puja at OCC compound, in Ranchi on Sunday. ( | ANI

Devotees welcome Goddess Durga on the day of Maha Sashti as the Durga Puja festival begins, in Sonitpur on Monday. | ANI

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 05:27 PM IST