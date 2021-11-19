In Photos: Farmers celebrate after PM Modi announces repeal of three farm laws

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year, and appealed to the protesting farmers to return home.

Since these laws were promulgated, thousands of farmers gathered at the Delhi's borders demanding their repeal, pushing the SAD to quit the NDA government at the Centre.

The protests, which have generated huge public sentiment, also evoked responses from teen environmentalist, Greta Thunberg, singer-activist Rihanna and lawyer-author Meena Harris, niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris.

PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

Palghar: Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait during a farmers rally after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, in Palghar district, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. | -(PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Farmers dance as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced for the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Tikri border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. | - (PTI Photo)

Bathinda: Farmers at Gill Patti village celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, in Bathinda, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. | (PTI Photo/ Arun Sharma)

New Delhi: Farmers celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws, at Singhu Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. | PTI Photo/ Ravi Choudhary

Published on: Friday, November 19, 2021, 05:26 PM IST