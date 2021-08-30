In Photos: Festive fervour grips India as devotees celebrate Janmashtami, prepare for Ganeshotsav

Indians are getting ready for a festive time as they are all set to celebrate Janmashtami and Ganeshotsav.

On Monday, people across India took part in Janmashtami celebrations amid relaxed COVID-19 restrictions for second year in a row.

Janmashtami is celebrated every year to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna.

As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. In 2021, the holy occasion of Janmashtami is being celebrated on August 30.

Preparations for Ganeshotsav have begun across India with only a few days left for the 10-day-long festival to commence.

Here's a look at India's colourful Janmashtami celebrations and Ganeshotsav preparations:

PTI

PTI

Advertisement

AFP

AFP

AFP

Advertisement

ANI

PTI

PTI

Advertisement

ANI

AFP

PTI

Advertisement

ANI

AFP

PTI

Advertisement

ANI

PTI

PTI

Advertisement

ANI

AFP

PTI

Advertisement

ANI

ANI

ANI

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 06:08 PM IST