In Photos: CM Uddhav Thackeray, Mayor Kishori Pednekar and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat hoist tricolour in Mumbai

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence day several prominent leaders and politicans hoisted the tricolour at various spots across Mumbai.

Here are a few pictures from the events

Twitter/@SanjayJog7

Twitter/@SanjayJog7

Twitter/@SanjayJog7

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hoisted the Indian flag at Mantralaya on Sunday. The Chief Secretary of Maharashtra, Sitaram Kunte was also present on the occasion.

In his address after unfurling the national flag at the state secretariat 'Mantralaya' on the country's 75th Independence Day, Thackeray said the state was fighting COVID-19 with determination and the vaccination drive against the disease was also being expedited.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic took everyone to "pre-independence days", and appealed to people to take the pledge to make the state and the country free of the disease.

Twitter/@mybmc

Twitter/@mybmc

Twitter/@mybmc

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Kishor Pednekar hoisted the tricolour at BMC's Headquarters today. BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, Deputy Mayor Suhas Wadkar among other officials were present on the occasion.

Twitter/@SanjayJog7

RSS chief Mohan bhagwat hoisted the tricolour at a school in Dadar today.

In an address, Bhagwat said that the country should be self-dependent. He added that the more self-dependent a country is the more secure it would be.

The standard of living should not be decided by how much we earn, but by how much we give back.

Twitter/@SanjayJog7

Twitter/@SanjayJog7

Maharashtra Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray hoisted the tricolour at Mumbai Suburban District Collector's office at Bandra today.

Twitter/@SanjayJog7

Twitter/@SanjayJog7

Maharastra Home Minister Dilp Walse Patil hoisted the tricolour at Mumbai's NCP office.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 12:38 PM IST