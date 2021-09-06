In Photos: BJP MLAs protest against allotment of room for offering Namaz in Jharkhand Assembly

BJP MLAs staged protest at the entrance of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly on Monday over allotment of room for offering 'Namaz' in the State Assembly.

Slamming the decision, Biranchi Narayan, the chief whip of BJP said, "Legislative Assembly is a temple of democracy and no religion should be practised here. We raised our demand because honourable speaker's decision (of a separate room for Namaz) disgraces democracy ."

Further, he said that no religion should get special treatment, "He gave a specific religion special treatment and this is why members of other religions are feeling insulted. As the speaker, we expect him to be just, and take care of democracy," he added.

In an order issued on September 2, it was stated that room number TW 348, in the new Assembly building of Jharkhand, has been allotted to offer the Namaz, according to Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 05:08 PM IST