In Photos: Bangkok's taxi rental garage turns cabs into vegetable gardens post-financial losses due to COVID-19

As the Covid-19 outbreak has hit the global economy, many taxi drivers in Bangkok, Thailand abandoned the service.

However, a taxi rental garage firm in Bangkok, whose cars are currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic came up with an innovative idea. They created vegetable gardens on the roofs of vehicles.

The cabs now sport veggies like chilli, holy basil, eggplant, spring onions among other vegetables.

Have a look.

Vegetable gardens are seen on the roofs of vehicles of a taxi rental garage firm, whose cars are currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Bangkok on September 15, 2021. | AFP

Plants are grown on the bonnet of one of a taxi rental garages many vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok on September 15, 2021. | AFP

Advertisement

Staff members of a taxi rental garage plant vegetables on the roof of one of the firms vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok on September 15, 2021. | AFP

Staff members of a taxi rental garage plant vegetables on the roofs of the firms many vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok on September 15, 2021. | AFP

Staff members of a taxi rental garage prepare to plant vegetables on the roofs of some of the firms vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok on September 15, 2021. | AFP

Advertisement

A staff member of a taxi rental garage plants vegetables on the roof of one of the firms vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok on September 15, 2021. | AFP

A staff member of a taxi rental garage prepares to plant vegetables on the roof of one of the firms vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok on September 15, 2021. | AFP

A staff member of a taxi rental garage plants vegetables on the roof of one of the firms vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok on September 15, 2021. | AFP

Advertisement

A staff member carries a large leaf as other workers at a taxi rental garage plant vegetables on the roofs of the firms many vehicles currently out of service due to the downturn in business as a result of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic in Bangkok on September 15, 2021. | AFP

ALSO READ Photos: Sonu Sood and Ekta Kapoor bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 05:53 PM IST