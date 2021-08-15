e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 05:58 PM IST

In Photos: A glimpse of pandemic-stricken India's diverse and colourful 75th Independence Day celebrations

FPJ Web Desk
75th Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru (L) and New Delhi (R) | Photos: PTI/ANI

India is commemorating its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

Showering of flower petals by two Air Force helicopters, a separate block at the venue for "corona warriors", Olympians as special guests and a socially distanced audience were among the highlights of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi.

'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' was celebrated under which a series of events have been organised across the country.

The Independence Day celebrations across the country were curtailed for the second consecutive year due to coronavirus, a reflection of the 'new normal' effectuated by the pandemic.

However, India still bloomed with vibrant colours, pride and joy as citizens celebrated Independence Day with fervour.

Here's a look at India's 75th Independence Day celebrations.

PTI

PTI

PTI

ANI

ANI

ANI

PTI

PTI

ANI

ANI

ANI

ANI

PTI

(By agencies)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 05:57 PM IST

