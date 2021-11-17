Hyderpora encounter: Families of slain civilians protest, demand judicial probe

Families of two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar held a protest on Wednesday, demanding judicial prove justice into the matter and the return of their bodies.



On Wednesday, the families of Bhat and Gul held a protest at Press Enclave in the city, demanding that their bodies be returned to them as they were not militants or OGWs.

Relative of slain Civillians Mohammad Altaf Bhat raises a placard during a demonstration demanding the return of the body of Altaf ahmed who killed during a security operation in Srinagar. | Photo Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Relatives of slain civilian Altaf Ahmed, who died during a security forces operation in Srinagar, demand justice and return of his body, on November 17, 2021. | Photo Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Relative of slain Civillians Mohammad Altaf Bhat raises a placard during a demonstration demanding the return of the body of Altaf ahmed who killed during a security operation in Srinagar.

Families members of Slain civilians- Altaf Ahmed and Mudasir Gul- hold candle light protest at Press Enclave srinagar demanding bodies of their kin killed in Hyderpora encounter. | Photo Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 08:47 PM IST