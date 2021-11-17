e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 09:10 PM IST

Hyderpora encounter: Families of slain civilians protest, demand judicial probe

Sajad Hameed
18-month-old Inaya, daughter of Mudasir Gul, who was killed in Hyderpora security operation, during a protest in Srinagar Kashmir, where the family demanded justice and return of his body. | Photo Sajad Hameed/FPJ

Families of two civilians killed in the Hyderpora encounter in Srinagar held a protest on Wednesday, demanding judicial prove justice into the matter and the return of their bodies.


On Wednesday, the families of Bhat and Gul held a protest at Press Enclave in the city, demanding that their bodies be returned to them as they were not militants or OGWs.

Relative of slain Civillians Mohammad Altaf Bhat raises a placard during a demonstration demanding the return of the body of Altaf ahmed who killed during a security operation in Srinagar.

Relatives of slain civilian Altaf Ahmed, who died during a security forces operation in Srinagar, demand justice and return of his body, on November 17, 2021.

Relative of slain Civillians Mohammad Altaf Bhat raises a placard during a demonstration demanding the return of the body of Altaf ahmed who killed during a security operation in Srinagar. Photo Sajad Hameed

Families members of Slain civilians- Altaf Ahmed and Mudasir Gul- hold candle light protest at Press Enclave srinagar demanding bodies of their kin killed in Hyderpora encounter.

Families members of Slain civilians- Altaf Ahmed and Mudasir Gul- hold candle light protest at Press Enclave srinagar demanding bodies of their kin killed in Hyderpora encounter.

