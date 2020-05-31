Hyderabad Rains: City gets respite from heat as it receives showers; see pics

Several districts in Telangana also received the pre-monsoon rain, providing much needed relief to people reeling under heatwave conditions.

According to Met office in Hyderabad, the rain in the state was due to low pressure area over south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area.

The trough from Chhattisgarh to Lakshadweep area across Telangana, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Kerala at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists, it said.

The low pressure area is very likely to concentrate into a depression over east-central and adjoining south-east Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

The conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of the South-west Monsoon into some more parts of south Arabian Sea, Maldives Comorin area, southwest and southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours, the Met office said.

It also forecast that conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for the onset of South-west Monsoon over Kerala.

Inputs from IANS