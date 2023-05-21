Happy Birthday Mohanlal: 10 Award-winning performances by Lalettan that you must revisit

With career-defining roles in over four decades, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal or Lalettan has amassed a massive fan following across languages and nations. Winner of five National Awards and nine Kerala State, the actor's filmography is one for the ages. Let's take a look at ten noteworthy performances that has been showered with awards and accolades |
T. P. Balagopalan M.A. (1986) |
Kireedam (1989) |
Bharatham (1991) |
Kaalapani (1995) |
Vanaprastham (1999) |
Thanmathra (2005) |
Janatha Garage (2016) |
Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol (2016) |
Pulimurugan (2016) |
Lucifer (2018) |
