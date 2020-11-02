Happy Birthday Milind Soman: These 10 pictures prove the supermodel has defied ageing

Indian supermodel and fitness freak Milind Soman will celebrate his 56th birthday on Wednesday, November 4. Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have already escaped to Goa for the birthday celebration.

Ankita on Monday shared pictures of Milind at the airport and inside the aeroplane. She also shared an adorable selfie with Milind and captioned it, "Off to celebrate this gorgeous human being #birthdayboy."

When the duo reached Goa, they gave their Instagram followers a sneak peak of their hotel room. Ankita also shared a picture of the mesmerising sea during sunset, with a glass of vine in her hands.

Soman, who is an avid sportsman, will turn 56 on Wednesday. However, the supermodel has defied the process of ageing. Women swoon after glancing at his pictures and for men, he is a fitness inspiration.

Here are Milind Soman's 10 pictures that prove the supermodel has defied ageing: