Happy Birthday Milind Soman: These 10 pictures prove the supermodel has defied ageing

Indian supermodel and fitness freak Milind Soman will celebrate his 56th birthday on Wednesday, November 4. Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar have already escaped to Goa for the birthday celebration.
Ankita on Monday shared pictures of Milind at the airport and inside the aeroplane. She also shared an adorable selfie with Milind and captioned it, "Off to celebrate this gorgeous human being #birthdayboy."
When the duo reached Goa, they gave their Instagram followers a sneak peak of their hotel room. Ankita also shared a picture of the mesmerising sea during sunset, with a glass of vine in her hands.
Soman, who is an avid sportsman, will turn 56 on Wednesday. However, the supermodel has defied the process of ageing. Women swoon after glancing at his pictures and for men, he is a fitness inspiration.
Here are Milind Soman's 10 pictures that prove the supermodel has defied ageing:
Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi jokingly asked Milind Soman, "Whatever you say your age is - are you really that old or is it something else?"
Replying to PM Modi, the supermodel said, "A lot of people ask me the same question about my age. They also ask me how am I able to run such long distance at this age. I tell them -- my mother at 81 -- is capable of doing all this. She is a huge source of inspiration for me. If you go the villages, women travel kilometres to fill water and for other activities. The problem in cities is that we sit a lot at place for work and other things. This makes them lazy."
"We have forgotten what is normal in exercise. We are capable of taking regular and strenuous exercise," Soman told PM Modi. They were speaking at the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.
