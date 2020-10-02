Photo

Gandhi Jayanti 2020: From childhood to his final days - a life in pictures

By Anwesha Mitra

Photo: gandhi.gov.in

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar. Gandhi's role in India's freedom movement is undeniable, and even 150 years later, his life and achievements and beliefs are celebrated and remembered across the world.

The Father of the Nation had led a fascinating life, and in this photo gallery we have tried to create a timeline of sorts, from Gandhi's childhood to his final days in 1948.

Take a look:

Mohandas at Porbandar, Age 7
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
With his brother Laxmidas in 1886
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
During the early years of legal practice, Johannesburg, 1900
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
Gandhi with his associates in South Africa
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
Gandhi and Kasturba on their return to India in 1915
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
At a reception in Jetpur, Saurashtra in 1915
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
Gandhi with Tagore in Ahmedabad in 1920
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
Gandhi at the wheel in Sabarmati Ashram in 1925
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
Gandhi ceremoniously breaking the salt law by picking up a lump of natural salt at Dandi on Apirl 6, 1930
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
Gandhi with Sarojini Naidu walking towards the venue of Round Table Conference, 1931
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
Gandhi during non-cooperation movement
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
In a discussion with Sardar Patel, Maulana Azad and JB Kriplani
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
Gandhi in Simla Conference
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
Gandhi with Lord and Lady Mountbatten
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
Gandhi in Birla House with members of new government
Photo: gandhi.gov.in
In a discussion with Sardar Patel on January 30, 1948
Photo: gandhi.gov.in

