Gandhi Jayanti 2020: From childhood to his final days - a life in pictures

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was born on October 2, 1869 in Gujarat's Porbandar. Gandhi's role in India's freedom movement is undeniable, and even 150 years later, his life and achievements and beliefs are celebrated and remembered across the world.

The Father of the Nation had led a fascinating life, and in this photo gallery we have tried to create a timeline of sorts, from Gandhi's childhood to his final days in 1948.

Take a look: