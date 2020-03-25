Photo

Updated on

From PM Modi to the common man: How Indians are finally getting a hang of social distancing

By FPJ Web Desk

Policemen punish offenders, seated in marked circles to maintain social distancing, who violated the lockdown guidelines by venturing out of their homes unnecessarily during the 21-day complete lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, at Vikram Chowk in Jammu, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

With a population of over 1.3 billion and a proclivity towards panic, the coronavirus-induced social distancing norms have been hard for some in India. But with the entire country entering into a lockdown following a rather somber announcement from Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday night, that might be changing soon.

From politicians to ordinary citizens, social distancing is being implemented everywhere now. However, not everyone appears to have received the memo. Even as photos of the Central Cabinet members seated far away from each other emerged, others were seen in close proximity.

Take a look at how India is socially distancing itself:

Social distancing was seen during Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI
Social distancing was seen as people standing in a queue outside a medical store at Bengali Market in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI
People in Lucknow practice social distancing at vegetable/fruit shops and pharmacies
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at Asthai Temple in Ayodhya, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Social distancing was maintained as the CM shifted the idol of Ramlala from the makeshift temple to a new structure near Manas Bhawan, in Ayodhya. There was no participation of the public.
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Policemen punish offenders, seated in marked circles to maintain social distancing, who violated the lockdown guidelines by venturing out of their homes unnecessarily during the 21-day complete lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, at Vikram Chowk in Jammu, Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI
Women standing in a queue outside a bank in Delhi's Paharganj refused to maintain social distancing and were dispersed by police personnel. They later reassembled keeping distance after Police assured them that banks and ATMs will remain open.
Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

