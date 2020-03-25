From PM Modi to the common man: How Indians are finally getting a hang of social distancing

With a population of over 1.3 billion and a proclivity towards panic, the coronavirus-induced social distancing norms have been hard for some in India. But with the entire country entering into a lockdown following a rather somber announcement from Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday night, that might be changing soon.

From politicians to ordinary citizens, social distancing is being implemented everywhere now. However, not everyone appears to have received the memo. Even as photos of the Central Cabinet members seated far away from each other emerged, others were seen in close proximity.

Take a look at how India is socially distancing itself: