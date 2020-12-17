Photo

Updated on

From civet in Kerala to nilgai in Noida, animals run wild during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020; see pics and videos

By FPJ Web Desk

From civet in Kerala to nilgai in Noida, animals run wild during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020; see pics and videos

The lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic gave the wild animals a rare opportunity to enter urban areas with hardly any humans around.

With pollution levels down, even peacocks and dolphins were spotted at places where it was impossible to find them.

Let us take a look at the unusual sightings during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020:

1. A badger was seen on a deserted road in Prayagraj.

From civet in Kerala to nilgai in Noida, animals run wild during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020; see pics and videos
Photo: PTI

2. A civet spotted on a road in Kerala's Kozhikode.

3. A nilgai was spotted walking leisurely on a road in Noida's Sector 18, outside the Great India Place Mall.

4. Peacocks walk on a lane near Lodhi road in New Delhi.

From civet in Kerala to nilgai in Noida, animals run wild during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020; see pics and videos
PTI Photo

5. A fox wanders through a residential street near West Middlesex University Hospital in London.

From civet in Kerala to nilgai in Noida, animals run wild during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020; see pics and videos
AP Photo

6. A spotted deer crashes through the roof of a house in Mumbai's Powai area.

7. A sea lion sits outside a hotel in San Cristobal, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador.

From civet in Kerala to nilgai in Noida, animals run wild during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020; see pics and videos
AP Photo

8. An African Penguin walks in the parking lot of an empty restaurant in Simonstown, Cape Town.

From civet in Kerala to nilgai in Noida, animals run wild during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020; see pics and videos
AFP Photo

9. Dolphins were spotted near Marine Drive, Breach Candy Club, etc.

10. A herd of goats walk the quiet streets in Llandudno, Wales.

From civet in Kerala to nilgai in Noida, animals run wild during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020; see pics and videos
AP Photo

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in