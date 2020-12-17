From civet in Kerala to nilgai in Noida, animals run wild during COVID-19 lockdown in 2020; see pics and videos

The lockdown enforced due to the novel coronavirus pandemic gave the wild animals a rare opportunity to enter urban areas with hardly any humans around.
With pollution levels down, even peacocks and dolphins were spotted at places where it was impossible to find them.
Let us take a look at the unusual sightings during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020:
1. A badger was seen on a deserted road in Prayagraj.
2. A civet spotted on a road in Kerala's Kozhikode.
3. A nilgai was spotted walking leisurely on a road in Noida's Sector 18, outside the Great India Place Mall.
4. Peacocks walk on a lane near Lodhi road in New Delhi.
5. A fox wanders through a residential street near West Middlesex University Hospital in London.
6. A spotted deer crashes through the roof of a house in Mumbai's Powai area.
7. A sea lion sits outside a hotel in San Cristobal, Galapagos Islands, Ecuador.
8. An African Penguin walks in the parking lot of an empty restaurant in Simonstown, Cape Town.
9. Dolphins were spotted near Marine Drive, Breach Candy Club, etc.
10. A herd of goats walk the quiet streets in Llandudno, Wales.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)