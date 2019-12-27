Forget Disneyland: Inside pics of Mukesh Ambani's JioWonderland in Mumbai will blow your mind

Mukesh and Nita Ambani opened the doors to an annual mega- extravaganza JioWonderland, which is set to become a calendar event in the city of Mumbai, read a statement from Reliance Foundation.
At par with international carnivals, JioWonderland has exciting attractions such as drone shows, carousels, magic acts, Ferris wheel, trampoline parks, meet and greet with Santa Claus, photo booths and others.
Nita Ambani, along with Isha Ambani Piramal, marked the opening of JioWonderland by switching on the lights of India's tallest sustainable Christmas tree, the statement said.
The opening was marked by several celebs and their kids. Some of the prominent names include Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and cricketer Rohit Sharma among others.
Check out the pictures below.
Earlier, Nita Ambani helped spread the cheer of festive season amongst 4000 underprivileged children on Christmas Eve by giving them a special preview of JioWonderland.
"Every child should have the right to play and Reliance Foundation was delighted to provide the opportunity for 4000 underprivileged children to be the first to experience and enjoy the new JioWonderland," she added.
Reliance Foundation, under Nita Ambani's leadership, has been organising Christmas celebrations for underprivileged children since 2012.
With inputs from ANI
