Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and other celebs jet off to Assam

Guwahati is all set to transform into a new tinsel town, as Bollywood celebs arrived at the Northeast city to take part in the 65th Filmfare Awards ceremony.
Among those who jetted off for their performances were Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile other celebs who were spotted at the Mumbai airport include Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sunny Singh and Mohnish Bahl to name a few.
According to reports, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal will host the award show.
Besides some stellar acts put up by stars, around 115 artistes from Assam will depict the rich and vibrant cultural heritage of the state during the special 12-minute slot allotted for them.
The Filmfare Awards 2020 will take place on February 15th, 2020 at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati, Assam.
It will be aired on Colors TV on 16th Feb at 9 PM and will be simulcast on Filmfare page on Facebook & Instagram.
