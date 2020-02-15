Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and other celebs jet off to Assam

Guwahati is all set to transform into a new tinsel town, as Bollywood celebs arrived at the Northeast city to take part in the 65th Filmfare Awards ceremony.

Among those who jetted off for their performances were Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Madhuri Dixit and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile other celebs who were spotted at the Mumbai airport include Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, Sunny Singh and Mohnish Bahl to name a few.