FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal's probable XI against Switzerland, in pics

Diogo Costa will keep his place between the sticks despite his poor show in the group games |

Joao Cancelo will replace Diogo Dalot at the right-back for Portugal for the crucial encounter against Switzerland | AFP

Manchester City central-defender Ruben Dias will start in the heart of the defence | AFP

Veteran central-defender Pele's experience will be vital for Portugal in the knockouts | AFP

Raphael Guerreiro will play at the left-back in the four-man Portugal defence | Twitter

Reuben Neves will slot in the defensive midfield role. The Wolves player is instrumental in linking the attack and defence |

William Carvalho will play as a defensive midfielder and has the ability to glue the midfield | AFP

Bernardo Silva is Portugal's most creative midfielder and will be tasked with creating chances as well scoring goals | Twitter

Bruno Fernandes has the penchant to assist and score goals | Twitter

Joao Felix has an eye for goals and will be partnering Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack | AFP