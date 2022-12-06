e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal's probable XI against Switzerland, in pics

Cristiano Ronaldo & Co will face one of the consistent European side in the Last 16 clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 06, 2022, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Diogo Costa will keep his place between the sticks despite his poor show in the group games

Joao Cancelo will replace Diogo Dalot at the right-back for Portugal for the crucial encounter against Switzerland

Manchester City central-defender Ruben Dias will start in the heart of the defence

Veteran central-defender Pele's experience will be vital for Portugal in the knockouts

Raphael Guerreiro will play at the left-back in the four-man Portugal defence

Reuben Neves will slot in the defensive midfield role. The Wolves player is instrumental in linking the attack and defence

William Carvalho will play as a defensive midfielder and has the ability to glue the midfield

Bernardo Silva is Portugal's most creative midfielder and will be tasked with creating chances as well scoring goals

Bruno Fernandes has the penchant to assist and score goals

Joao Felix has an eye for goals and will be partnering Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack

Cristiano Ronaldo starting for Portugal is a given, the talismanic goalscorer is a lethal threat inside the box

