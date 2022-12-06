FIFA World Cup 2022: Portugal's probable XI against Switzerland, in pics

Diogo Costa will keep his place between the sticks despite his poor show in the group games |
Joao Cancelo will replace Diogo Dalot at the right-back for Portugal for the crucial encounter against Switzerland | AFP
Manchester City central-defender Ruben Dias will start in the heart of the defence | AFP
Veteran central-defender Pele's experience will be vital for Portugal in the knockouts | AFP
Raphael Guerreiro will play at the left-back in the four-man Portugal defence | Twitter
Reuben Neves will slot in the defensive midfield role. The Wolves player is instrumental in linking the attack and defence |
William Carvalho will play as a defensive midfielder and has the ability to glue the midfield | AFP
Bernardo Silva is Portugal's most creative midfielder and will be tasked with creating chances as well scoring goals | Twitter
Bruno Fernandes has the penchant to assist and score goals | Twitter
Joao Felix has an eye for goals and will be partnering Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack | AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo starting for Portugal is a given, the talismanic goalscorer is a lethal threat inside the box |