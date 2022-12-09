FIFA World Cup 2022: English wives and girlfriends dazzle at Robbie Williams gig in Doha ahead of France clash, in pics

Sasha Attwood was seen leaving a Robbie Williams gig in Doha |
Luke Shaw's girlfriend Anouska Santos also headed to the event |
Harry Maguire's girlfriend Fern looked stylish in a grey blazer |
Conor Gallagher's girlfriend Aine May Kennedy donned a pair of sunglasses as she made her way out |
Daisy Maguire evidently had a fun-filled evening with her friends in Doha. |
Williams performed at Doha Golf Club on Thursday evening |
The musician had played a surprise gig at England's team hotel |
Midfielder Kalvin Phillips revealed Williams had duetted with some of the players |