FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil's probable XI against Croatia, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 08, 2022

Alison Becker is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The shotstopper is brilliant with his feet as well

Thiago Silva's will lead the Brazillian backline. His wealth of experince is something Brazil will lean on

Marquinhos is predominantly deployed as a central midfielder for his club. He is noted for his anticipation, pace, and intelligence

Eder Militao is a quick, energetic and offensive minded defender

Danilo is an engine at right back. His tireless game adds balance to Brazil's attack and defence

Casemiro will play as a defensive midfielder and will provide much needed support to the Brazilian backline

Lucas Paquetá will play an advanced role in midfield

Raphinha silky dribbling makes him an attacking threat to opposition defenders. His crossing ability adds to his attacking prowess

Neymar's return to the Brazil squad in the game against South Korea has been crucial

Vinicius Junior's pace makes him a nightmare for the opposition defence

Richarlison will look to continue his fine form in the tournamet as the World Cup enters the latter stage