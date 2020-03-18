Photo

Empty markets to sparse crowds on train stations in Mumbai, coronavirus grips Maximum City

By FPJ Web Desk

45 people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra

Churchgate Railway Station
Photo by BL Soni

After a person with travel history to Philippines tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad and another from Ratnagiri with a tarvel history to Dubai, the total people to test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 45 on Wednesday evening.

In Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, a 68-year-old woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is the eight patient from the city. The woman had been in close contact with a patient who had tested positive two days ago and was admitted to the hospital.

On Wednesday, train stations in the city were less crowded than usual. The markets were also almost empty.

From devotees offering prayers outside St. Michaels Church to railway workers carrying out disinfection process in local trains, here are the best pictures from Wednesday:

Churchgate Railway Station
Photo by BL Soni
Siddhivinayak Temple shut
Photo by BL Soni
Andheri Railway Station
Photo by BL Soni
Sparse crowd at Dadar market
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Devotees offer prayers outside St. Michaels Church
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Oval Ground
Photo by BL Soni
Railway workers carry out disinfection process in local trains
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
CSMT
Photo by Bhushan Koyande
Screening of passengers at Churchgate railway station.
Photo by Pratip Acharya

