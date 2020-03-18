Empty markets to sparse crowds on train stations in Mumbai, coronavirus grips Maximum City

After a person with travel history to Philippines tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad and another from Ratnagiri with a tarvel history to Dubai, the total people to test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra rose to 45 on Wednesday evening.

In Mumbai's Kasturba Hospital, a 68-year-old woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This is the eight patient from the city. The woman had been in close contact with a patient who had tested positive two days ago and was admitted to the hospital.

On Wednesday, train stations in the city were less crowded than usual. The markets were also almost empty.

From devotees offering prayers outside St. Michaels Church to railway workers carrying out disinfection process in local trains, here are the best pictures from Wednesday: