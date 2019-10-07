Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Kareena, Ranveer, Anushka sashay on red carpet

One of the most glamorous beauty events to watch out for in the country, the ELLE Beauty Awards recently successfully completed thirteen years. This time, as always, the ELLE Beauty Awards was fêted in style at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, in association with ELLE watches, ECOVERO TM and, VEOCEL TM – from Lenzing Group. This was an event that witnessed the coming together of the finest in Bollywood, beauty, and fashion.

The ELLE Beauty Awards, 2019 was a star-studded affair. Guests included Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Manushi Chillar, Ananya Panday, Jhanvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Namrata Purohit, Mithila Palkar and Shriya Pilgaonkar, among others.

List of winners include:

ELLE Icon: Kareena Kapoor Khan

Be More ELLE: Ranveer Singh

ELLE Impact: Anushka Sharma8. Flawless Beauty: Manushi Chhillar

ELLE Rising Star: Ananya Panday

Beauty Tastemaker of the Year: Jhanvi Kapoor