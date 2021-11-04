Diwali 2021: Lights and crowds galore as India celebrates the day; see photos and videos

Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, the holiest month in the Hindu lunar calendar and it is believed that on this day Lord Rama (the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu) returned from a 14-year-long exile during which he fought and won a battle against the demon king Ravan.

People celebrate the festival by decorating their houses, exchanging gifts, and offering prayers in order to commemorate the "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance."

Here's how India is celebrating Diwali. Have a look.

Amid Diwali celebrations across the country, the city of Kolkata is lit up in colourful lights depicting 'Maa Durga' and her various avatars. Late night visuals from Park Street, Harish Park and Bansdroni. | ANI

Devotees offer prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepavali. | ANI

Devotees pray at Hanuman Temple on Diwali festival in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. | PTI

Businessmen pray in front of their record-keeping books as part of a ritual to worship Goddess Lakshmi on Diwali, in Ahmedabad, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. | PTI

A man walks past statues of devils on the eve of the Hindu festival of Diwali at Kumortuli, the traditional potters quarter in northern Kolkata on November 3, 2021. | AFP

The Akshardham Hindu temple decorated with oil earthen lamps is pictured on the eve of Diwali festival in Gandhinagar, some 30 km from Ahmedabad on November 3, 2021. | AFP

Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha (Sayus) members put lamps in a formation that reads Kisan Smriti Diwas, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Varanasi, Wednesday, Nov 3, 2021. | PTI

The Golden Temple is illumunated for Diwali, in Amritsar, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. | PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers light candles near a fenced border during Diwali celebrations at Akhuara Check Post in Agartala, Nov. 3, 2021. | AFP

Sarvodaya Girls hostel students burn firecrackers as they celebrate Diwali, in Chennai, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. | PTI

People shop at a crowded market ahead of Diwali, during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. | AFP

(By agencies)

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 02:33 PM IST