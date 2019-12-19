Deepika, Kriti, Taapsee and other B-town celebs shine at Lokmat most stylish awards 2019

The award season is upon us and Bollywood celebs are leaving no room for fashion blunders. Gracing the red carpet at Lokmat most stylish awards 2019, several B-towners sashayed in their best couture. While some opted to mark their appearance in ethnic ensemble, others strolled in wearing aesthetic evening gowns.

Deepika Padukone, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu, Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana among others dazzled on the red carpet as they posed for the paparazzi. Check out their pictures below.