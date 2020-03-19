Dabbawallas cancel plans, Haji Ali empty: How Mumbai is going silent

In a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Mumbai's famed dabbawalas have suspended their tiffin courier services from March 20-31, an official spokesperson said here on Thursday. "Adhering to the directives of the state government to avoid spreading the coronavirus, we have decided to suspend our services from tomorrow (March 20) till March 31. We plan to resume operations from April 1," said Mumbai Dabbawalas Association spokesperson Subhas Talekar.