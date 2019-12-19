Photo

Updated on

'Dabangg 3' screening: Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Georgia Andriani channels her inner 'Rajjo' in golden saree

By FPJ Web Desk

One of the biggest films of the year, 'Dabangg 3', is all set to release tomorrow. Georgia Andriani attended the 'Dabangg 3' screening with her boyfriend and the Khan squad.

'Dabangg 3' screening: Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Georgia Andriani channels her inner 'Rajjo' in golden saree

One of the biggest films of the year, Dabangg 3, is all set to release tomorrow. Georgia Andriani attended the 'Dabangg 3' screening with her boyfriend and the Khan squad. Georgia has mostly been referred to as Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend in B-Town so far, but the Italian model is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with a comedy titled "Welcome To Bajrangpur".

The Italian beauty channeled her inner 'Rajjo' in a golden saree at the event. The model chose six yards of pure elegance and looked dazzling.

Georgia Andriani at Dabangg 3 screening
Georgia Andriani at Dabangg 3 screening
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Apart from "Welcome To Bajrangpur", Georgia will also feature in a special dance number in the Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3", and she is also making her OTT debut with a Tamil web series titled "Karoline Kamakshi".

Georgia Andriani
Georgia Andriani

Apart from the cast of Dabangg 3, Aayush Sharma, Prabhu Deva, Ramesh Taurani, Sooraj Barjatiya also attended the screening. Here are the pictures:

Arbaaz Khan at the screening
Arbaaz Khan at the screening
Salman Khan with fans
Salman Khan with fans
Prabhu Deva at Dabangg 3 screening
Prabhu Deva at Dabangg 3 screening
Debutant Saiee Manjrekar
Debutant Saiee Manjrekar
Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma
Siddharth Gupta with Producer Ramesh Taurani
Siddharth Gupta with Producer Ramesh Taurani
Director Sooraj Barjatya
Director Sooraj Barjatya
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in