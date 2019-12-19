'Dabangg 3' screening: Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Georgia Andriani channels her inner 'Rajjo' in golden saree

One of the biggest films of the year, Dabangg 3, is all set to release tomorrow. Georgia Andriani attended the 'Dabangg 3' screening with her boyfriend and the Khan squad. Georgia has mostly been referred to as Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend in B-Town so far, but the Italian model is now all set to make her Bollywood debut with a comedy titled "Welcome To Bajrangpur".
The Italian beauty channeled her inner 'Rajjo' in a golden saree at the event. The model chose six yards of pure elegance and looked dazzling.
Apart from "Welcome To Bajrangpur", Georgia will also feature in a special dance number in the Salman Khan-starrer "Dabangg 3", and she is also making her OTT debut with a Tamil web series titled "Karoline Kamakshi".
Apart from the cast of Dabangg 3, Aayush Sharma, Prabhu Deva, Ramesh Taurani, Sooraj Barjatiya also attended the screening. Here are the pictures:
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)