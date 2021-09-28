CycloneGulab: Orange alert issued as heavy rain lashes Mumbai; see photos and videos

Cyclone Gulab has weakened into a low pressure area and as a result, there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in the next 3 days, Regional Meteorological Center, Mumbai infirmed on Monday.

The weather bureau expects heavy rains over parts of Gujarat, Maharashtra and Konkan on Tuesday. Heavy rains are likely over isolated places over Gujarat and Konkan on Wednesday.

The IMD had issued a yellow alert for Mumbai for Monday, indicating moderate to heavy rainfall. Mumbai also crossed the 3,000-mm season rainfall mark on Monday afternoon.

Here's a look at how Mumbai is facing rains:

A road in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, fills with water as rain hits Mumbai due to cyclone Gulab on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. | Sachin Haralkar

Waterlogging witnessed at a freeway near Bhakti Park, Wadala due to heavy rain caused by cyclone Gulab in Mumbai on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. | Sachin Haralkar

A pedestrian crosses a road while heavy rain hits Mumbai as cyclone Gulab weakens into depression on Tuesday, Sepember 28, 2021. Visuals from Dadar. | Sachin Haralkar

Heavy rain hits Mumbai as cyclone Gulab weakens into depression on Tuesday, Sepember 28, 2021. Visuals from Dadar. | Sachin Haralkar

Commuters wait at a traffic signal while heavy rain hits Mumbai as cyclone Gulab weakens into depression on Tuesday, Sepember 28, 2021. Visuals from Dadar. | Sachin Haralkar

Heavy rain hits Mumbai as cyclone Gulab weakens into depression on Tuesday, Sepember 28, 2021. Visual from Andheri. | B L Soni

Heavy rain hits Mumbai as cyclone Gulab weakens into depression on Tuesday, Sepember 28, 2021. Visual from Andheri. | B L Soni

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 04:07 PM IST