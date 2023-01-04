Cristiano Ronaldo landed in Saudi Arabia aboard private jet, know all about the footballer's luxury ride

Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet costs around Rs 207 crore, which the footballer had put up for sale last year as he felt too cramped in it | Twitter
Ronaldo's girlfriend Giorgina took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from inside the jet |
Ronaldo's current plane can only seat ten passengers, a small capacity for a large family of his size |
The aircraft reaches a maximum of 900km per hour and only 250 units were manufactured worldwide for exclusive customers |
It has Wi-Fi connection and is equipped with a bed and kitchen appliances to prepare any food in flight |
Cristiano reportedly rents his private plane out when he is not using it, at a rate between 6,000 and 10,000 euros for each hour of flight |
Ronaldo's unveiling broke records off the pitch with social media handles of the club seeing a surge in number of followers |
Ronaldo's two-year contract with the Saudi Arabian side makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world |
The 37-year-old was greeted by a capacity crowd of 25,000 at a raucous Mrsool Park in Riyadh as excited fans enjoyed an impressive light show ahead of his unveiling |
Speaking at a press conference, Ronaldo said: "In Europe, my work is done. I won everything and now this is a new challenge. |
