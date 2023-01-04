e-Paper Get App
Cristiano Ronaldo landed in Saudi Arabia aboard private jet, know all about the footballer's luxury ride

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 04, 2023, 02:51 PM IST
Cristiano Ronaldo's private jet costs around Rs 207 crore, which the footballer had put up for sale last year as he felt too cramped in it

Ronaldo's girlfriend Giorgina took to Instagram to post a series of pictures from inside the jet

Ronaldo's current plane can only seat ten passengers, a small capacity for a large family of his size

The aircraft reaches a maximum of 900km per hour and only 250 units were manufactured worldwide for exclusive customers

It has Wi-Fi connection and is equipped with a bed and kitchen appliances to prepare any food in flight

Cristiano reportedly rents his private plane out when he is not using it, at a rate between 6,000 and 10,000 euros for each hour of flight

Ronaldo's unveiling broke records off the pitch with social media handles of the club seeing a surge in number of followers

Ronaldo's two-year contract with the Saudi Arabian side makes him the highest-paid footballer in the world

The 37-year-old was greeted by a capacity crowd of 25,000 at a raucous Mrsool Park in Riyadh as excited fans enjoyed an impressive light show ahead of his unveiling

Speaking at a press conference, Ronaldo said:

