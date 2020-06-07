Photo

China: Group wedding ceremonies held for newly-married couples who once aided COVID-19 fight

By Xinhua

China: Group wedding ceremonies held for newly-married couples who once aided COVID-19 fight
(Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

Couples attended a group wedding ceremony at a resort in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province on June 6, 2020. The group wedding ceremony was held for newly-married couples from 15 provinces nationwide who once worked to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ke Quan, a nurse from Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University, poses for a wedding photo with Yu Chen (R) at a resort in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2020. A group wedding ceremony was held here Saturday for newly-married couples from 15 provinces nationwide who once worked to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
(Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Chen Jianming, a senior nurse from Hunan Provincial People's Hospital who once was dispatched to Huanggang City in Hubei Province for the fight against COVID-19, helps his wife Tang Chan, who is also a medical worker, wear earrings at a resort in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2020. A group wedding ceremony was held here Saturday for newly-married couples from 15 provinces nationwide who once worked to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
(Xinhua/Guo Cheng)
Newly-married couples attend a group wedding ceremony in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2020. A group wedding ceremony was held here on Saturday for 30 newly-married couples from Beijing, Wuhan, Guangzhou among others. Some of the newly married people's wedding ceremonies had been postponed by their work in the fight against coronavirus outbreak in Hubei Province.
(Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Newly-married couples get ready to attend a group wedding ceremony in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2020. A group wedding ceremony was held here on Saturday for 30 newly-married couples from Beijing, Wuhan, Guangzhou among others. Some of the newly married people's wedding ceremonies had been postponed by their work in the fight against coronavirus outbreak in Hubei Province.
(Xinhua/Zhang Yuwei)
Newly-married couples attend a group wedding ceremony in Boao, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2020. A group wedding ceremony was held here on Saturday for 30 newly-married couples from Beijing, Wuhan, Guangzhou among others. Some of the newly married people's wedding ceremonies had been postponed by their work in the fight against coronavirus outbreak in Hubei Province.
(Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)

