China: Group wedding ceremonies held for newly-married couples who once aided COVID-19 fight

Couples attended a group wedding ceremony at a resort in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province on June 6, 2020. The group wedding ceremony was held for newly-married couples from 15 provinces nationwide who once worked to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.
