China: Group wedding ceremonies held for newly-married couples who once aided COVID-19 fight

Chen Jianming, a senior nurse from Hunan Provincial People's Hospital who once was dispatched to Huanggang City in Hubei Province for the fight against COVID-19, helps his wife Tang Chan, who is also a medical worker, wear earrings at a resort in Sanya City, south China's Hainan Province, June 6, 2020. A group wedding ceremony was held here Saturday for newly-married couples from 15 provinces nationwide who once worked to fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)