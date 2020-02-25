Celebrity spottings: Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan and others captured by shutterbugs

The Pataudi ladies - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara - were spotted in Puma ensembles as they stepped out in the city. While Bebo looked as glamourous as ever in just a sweatshirt and tracks, Sara went for an all black look and added a pair of glasses giving a nerdy vibe.
Janhvi Kapoor, Ishan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty and others were also spotted around town.
