Celebrations at BSE as Sensex scales 60K-mark for the first time in its 31-year history; see photos and videos

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped 163 points to end above the 60,000-mark for the first time ever on Friday, led by strong gains in HDFC Bank, Infosys and Asian Paints.

The 30-share BSE index rose 163.11 points or 0.27 per cent to its lifetime closing high of 60,048.47. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent to record finish of 17,853.20.

It took a little over 31 years for the Sensex to traverse from 1,000 points to the historic 60,000 level.

The benchmark index was at 1,000 points back on July 25, 1990 and took nearly 25 years before it touched the 30,000 level on March 4, 2015.

The Sensex has climbed from the 30,000 level to 60,000 in a little over six years, reflecting the overall bullishness in the market.

Ashish Chauhan, managing director and chief executive officer of the BSE, along with other officers, celebrated the day by cutting a cake.

Have a look at the celebration.

With inputs from PTI.



Published on: Friday, September 24, 2021, 04:44 PM IST