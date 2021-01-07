Billiards World champion Pankaj Advani ties the knot with celebrity stylist Saniya Shadadpuri; view pics from sangeet ceremony

23-time Billiards World champion Pankaj Advani has tied the knot with celebrity stylist Saniya Shadadpuri in a ceremony that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Both bride and groom shared adorable pictures from the event on their social media handles.
Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, only close friends and family members attended the wedding ceremony which was held at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar in Santacruz.
Advani dedicated a sweet poem for his groom in an Instagram post. Check it out below:
The comments section was filled with congratulory messages for the new couple in town.
Earlier in the day, a sangeet ceremony was held at Gallops in Mumbai. Advani shared some pictures from the ceremony on social media. Check out the pictures below in which Advani is donning a royal black suit and Shadadpuri wore a crisp maroon gown.
Advani has an unmatched record of winning Asian and World Championship titles in all formats of the game. The 35-year-old boasts of being the first Indian to to become the world champion in 6-red snooker. Apart from accolades in his sport, Advani is also the recipients of many national awards including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan.
Shadadpuri, on the other hand, is a celebrity make-up artist who has completed her studies from Los Angeles, New York and London. She has worked with many famous Bollywood actresses including Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza, and Bipasha Basu.
