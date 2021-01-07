Billiards World champion Pankaj Advani ties the knot with celebrity stylist Saniya Shadadpuri; view pics from sangeet ceremony

23-time Billiards World champion Pankaj Advani has tied the knot with celebrity stylist Saniya Shadadpuri in a ceremony that took place in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Both bride and groom shared adorable pictures from the event on their social media handles.

Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, only close friends and family members attended the wedding ceremony which was held at Gurudwara Dhan Pothohar in Santacruz.

Advani dedicated a sweet poem for his groom in an Instagram post. Check it out below: