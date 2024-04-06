Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy A Perfect Cold Coffee This Summer

What can beat the heat better than a sweet and refreshing cold coffee! Here is the list of best cold-coffee spots in Bhopal, you can enjoy with your friends. |

1. Handcrafted Cafe, situated at 10 Number, Arera Colony in Bhopal, offers a wide variety of coffee, mochas n more. |

2. Second on list is Shahi Darbar. This one is situated at link way road, New Market of Bhopal and their cold coffee is just too good! |

3. How can we forget Cafe Handcrafted Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) at Bittan Market! Their whipped cream and chocolate syrup, will take you back to high school days! |

4. Green House Bistro Cafe-- a venture of Jehenuma group. The place offers seating in green farms, enhancing your coffee experience. |

5. Bake & Shake, at 10 number Arera Colony, is a classic place for some fresh cold coffee. |

6. Sagar Gaire: We are still drooling over their cold coffee. It's no fancy serving, but the taste will blow your mind! |

7. Ten Suites, hidden in Professor's Colony near Polytechnic Square, serves some real good cold coffee. |

So? Which place you are going to go this weekend? |