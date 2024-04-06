 Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy A Perfect Cold Coffee This Summer
Best Places In Bhopal To Enjoy A Perfect Cold Coffee This Summer

Kajal Kumari Saturday, April 06, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
What can beat the heat better than a sweet and refreshing cold coffee! Here is the list of best cold-coffee spots in Bhopal, you can enjoy with your friends.

1. Handcrafted Cafe, situated at 10 Number, Arera Colony in Bhopal, offers a wide variety of coffee, mochas n more.

2. Second on list is Shahi Darbar. This one is situated at link way road, New Market of Bhopal and their cold coffee is just too good!

3. How can we forget Cafe Handcrafted Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) at Bittan Market! Their whipped cream and chocolate syrup, will take you back to high school days!

4. Green House Bistro Cafe-- a venture of Jehenuma group. The place offers seating in green farms, enhancing your coffee experience.

5. Bake & Shake, at 10 number Arera Colony, is a classic place for some fresh cold coffee.

6. Sagar Gaire: We are still drooling over their cold coffee. It's no fancy serving, but the taste will blow your mind!

7. Ten Suites, hidden in Professor's Colony near Polytechnic Square, serves some real good cold coffee.

So? Which place you are going to go this weekend?

