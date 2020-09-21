Photo

Updated on

At least 10 dead in Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Check out pics and video s of rescue operation

By FPJ Web Desk

At least 10 dead in Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Check out pics and video s of rescue operation

Ten people were killed, several injured and more than two dozen were feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi on Monday morning.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Kalyan, Dombivali, Kalwa and Thane. Twenty five, including an infant, have been rescued safely so far. The building is located in Patel Compound, the 40-year old Jilani Building, which was said to be in a dilapidated state, suddenly came crashing down around 3.45 a.m.

The rescue operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) is underway at the site of building collapse.

Here are some pictures:

At least 10 dead in Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Check out pics and video s of rescue operation
At least 10 dead in Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Check out pics and video s of rescue operation
At least 10 dead in Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Check out pics and video s of rescue operation
At least 10 dead in Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Check out pics and video s of rescue operation
At least 10 dead in Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Check out pics and video s of rescue operation
At least 10 dead in Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Check out pics and video s of rescue operation

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in