As heat waves soar, wildfires burn numerous countries; see photos & videos

Wildfires across the globe have threatened human and animal lives.

Wildfires are raging in southern and central Italy prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders, the National Fire Corps said.

About 800 people were evacuated from the Pescara area on Monday and 30 people suffered from smoke inhalation as flames reached the seashore, destroying some beach resorts, RAI public broadcaster reported.

Turkey has continued to battle raging wildfires that erupted last week in the southern and southwestern coastal resort towns, with seven of the blazes still active, officials announced.

"We have controlled 125 out of the 132 fires in the last five days, and are still fighting the remaining seven ones," Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli told reporters on Monday.

A heat wave baking southeast Europe has threatened the national power grid in Greece as governments scrambled to secure the resources needed to cope with the emergency.

Temperatures reached 45 C (113 F) in inland areas of Greece and are expected to remain high for most of the week.

Over the weekend, a lightning-sparked wildfire threatened remote homes along the Trinity River in California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

In southern Oregon, lightning struck parched forests hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires as the nation's largest blaze burned less than 100 miles (161 kilometres) away, officials said Monday.

In Hawaii, firefighters have gotten more control over a wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate over the weekend and destroyed at least two homes on the Big Island, but officials warned strong winds could raise the danger again.

Here's a look at the devastation that wildfires have caused throughout the globe.