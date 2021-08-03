Photo

Updated on

As heat waves soar, wildfires burn numerous countries; see photos & videos

By FPJ Web Desk

Turkey has continued to battle raging wildfires that erupted last week in the southern and southwestern coastal resort towns, with seven of the blazes still active.
Turkey has continued to battle raging wildfires that erupted last week in the southern and southwestern coastal resort towns, with seven of the blazes still active.
AFP

Wildfires across the globe have threatened human and animal lives.

Wildfires are raging in southern and central Italy prompting authorities to issue evacuation orders, the National Fire Corps said.

About 800 people were evacuated from the Pescara area on Monday and 30 people suffered from smoke inhalation as flames reached the seashore, destroying some beach resorts, RAI public broadcaster reported.

Turkey has continued to battle raging wildfires that erupted last week in the southern and southwestern coastal resort towns, with seven of the blazes still active, officials announced.

"We have controlled 125 out of the 132 fires in the last five days, and are still fighting the remaining seven ones," Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli told reporters on Monday.

A heat wave baking southeast Europe has threatened the national power grid in Greece as governments scrambled to secure the resources needed to cope with the emergency.

Temperatures reached 45 C (113 F) in inland areas of Greece and are expected to remain high for most of the week.

Over the weekend, a lightning-sparked wildfire threatened remote homes along the Trinity River in California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

In southern Oregon, lightning struck parched forests hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires as the nation's largest blaze burned less than 100 miles (161 kilometres) away, officials said Monday.

In Hawaii, firefighters have gotten more control over a wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate over the weekend and destroyed at least two homes on the Big Island, but officials warned strong winds could raise the danger again.

Here's a look at the devastation that wildfires have caused throughout the globe.

A man drops water on a fire on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people
A man drops water on a fire on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people
AFP
A sheep is covered with flammes coming from an advancing fire on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people.
A sheep is covered with flammes coming from an advancing fire on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people.
AFP
Flames soars through the forest on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people.
Flames soars through the forest on August 2, 2021 in Mugla, Marmaris district, as the European Union sent help to Turkey and volunteers joined firefighters in battling a week of violent blazes that have killed eight people.
AFP
This photograph shows a forest burning as a massive wildfire engulfed a Mediterranean resort at the Marmaris district of Mugla, on August 1 2021.
This photograph shows a forest burning as a massive wildfire engulfed a Mediterranean resort at the Marmaris district of Mugla, on August 1 2021.
AFP
Greek firefighters battle to extinguish forest blaze
Greek firefighters battle to extinguish forest blaze
AFP
Greek firefighters battle to extinguish forest blaze.
Greek firefighters battle to extinguish forest blaze.
AFP
A Lebanese army helicopter drops water on a forest fire in the Qubayyat area of northern Lebanon's remote Akkar region on July 31.
A Lebanese army helicopter drops water on a forest fire in the Qubayyat area of northern Lebanon's remote Akkar region on July 31.
AFP
Over the weekend, a lightning-sparked wildfire threatened remote homes along the Trinity River in California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
Over the weekend, a lightning-sparked wildfire threatened remote homes along the Trinity River in California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
AFP

(By agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in