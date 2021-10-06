e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:59 PM IST

As fear of COVID-19 recedes, Mumbaikars' morning routine reflects 'old normal'; see photos and videos

FPJ Web Desk
​Sachin Haralkar

​Sachin Haralkar

Since March 2020, we have spent a lot of time being locked indoor due to the Coronavirus. Even when we went outside, we dreaded the possibility of contracting it. However, things have finally seeming a bit brighter as India is witnessing comparatively a lower number of COVID-19 cases and vaccination has picked up pace.

While we are still following the COVID-19 norms, people from all walks of life now seem to be returning to the 'old normal'. In Maharashtra, we witnessed one such normal morning as we saw people come out to exercise on highways while others went about their day.

Have a look.

​Sachin Haralkar​

​Sachin Haralkar​

​Sachin Haralkar​

​Sachin Haralkar​

​Sachin Haralkar​

​Sachin Haralkar​

​Sachin Haralkar​

​Sachin Haralkar​

​Sachin Haralkar​

​Sachin Haralkar​

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:59 PM IST
