Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception: SRK-Gauri, Akash-Shloka, Varun-Natasha, and other celebs arrive in style

Bollywood film fraternity showed up at Kareena and Karishma Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception. The actor tied the knot with long-time partner Anissa Malhotra on Sunday amid top names from the industry, who were present to pour in their love and wishes on the couple. According to reports, the starry event was held at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz.
Among those who marked attendance were the Ambanis - Nita, Mukesh, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Radhika Merchant, and the extended Kapoor family with Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir with his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt. Also present was Armaan’s brother Aadar Jain’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria.
Others who arrived in style were Arjun Kapoor with girlfriend Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Shah Rukh with wife Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty and Sonam Kapoor among others.
Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain, sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Making his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan didn't quite shine as an actor like other family members. But his real life love story of seven years with Anissa Malhotra is nothing less than fairy tale.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)