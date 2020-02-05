Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception: SRK-Gauri, Akash-Shloka, Varun-Natasha, and other celebs arrive in style

Bollywood film fraternity showed up at Kareena and Karishma Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception. The actor tied the knot with long-time partner Anissa Malhotra on Sunday amid top names from the industry, who were present to pour in their love and wishes on the couple. According to reports, the starry event was held at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz.

Among those who marked attendance were the Ambanis - Nita, Mukesh, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Radhika Merchant, and the extended Kapoor family with Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir with his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt. Also present was Armaan’s brother Aadar Jain’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria.