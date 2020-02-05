Photo

Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception: SRK-Gauri, Akash-Shloka, Varun-Natasha, and other celebs arrive in style

By FPJ Web Desk

Armaan tied the knot with long-time partner Anissa Malhotra on Sunday

Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception: SRK-Gauri, Akash-Shloka, Varun-Natasha, and other celebs arrive in style
Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception: SRK-Gauri, Akash-Shloka, Varun-Natasha, and other celebs arrive in style

Bollywood film fraternity showed up at Kareena and Karishma Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding reception. The actor tied the knot with long-time partner Anissa Malhotra on Sunday amid top names from the industry, who were present to pour in their love and wishes on the couple. According to reports, the starry event was held at Grand Hyatt in Santacruz.

Among those who marked attendance were the Ambanis - Nita, Mukesh, Akash, Shloka, Anant and Radhika Merchant, and the extended Kapoor family with Kareena, Karisma, Ranbir with his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt. Also present was Armaan’s brother Aadar Jain’s girlfriend Tara Sutaria.

Armaan Jain with Anissa Malhotra
Mukesh Ambani with wife Nita, son Anant and Radhika Merchant
Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Mehta
Ranbir Kapoor with mother Neetu and girlfriend Alia Bhatt
Kareena Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor
Tara Sutaria
Others who arrived in style were Arjun Kapoor with girlfriend Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday, Rani Mukerji, Raveena Tandon, Shah Rukh with wife Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal, Kiara Advani, Shilpa Shetty and Sonam Kapoor among others.

Arjun Kapoor with girlfriend Malaika Arora
Ananya Panday
Kiara Advani
Karan Johar
Rani Mukerji
Raveena Tandon with husband Anil Thadani
Shilpa Shetty
Sidharth Malhotra
Shah Rukh with wife Gauri Khan
Varun Dhawan with girlfriend Natasha Dalal
Photos by Viral Bhayani

Armaan Jain is the son of Rima Jain, sister of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Making his Bollywood debut with Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, Armaan didn't quite shine as an actor like other family members. But his real life love story of seven years with Anissa Malhotra is nothing less than fairy tale.

