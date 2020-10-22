Photo

Updated on

Amit Shah turns 56: 10 rare pictures of Union Home Minister

By FPJ Web Desk

Amit Shah turns 56: Unseen images of Union Home Minister
Amit Shah turns 56: Unseen images of Union Home Minister
http://amitshah.co.in/journey/

Union Home Minister Amit Shah turned 56 today. Born in 1964 in Mumbai, Shah was involved with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) from his early days.

In Gujarat, Shah served as the Home Minister in the BJP government, which was helmed by Modi, who was the Chief Minister of the state at that time.

Referred to as 'Chanakya' of modern-day politics for his organisational abilities, Shah brings with him a vast experience in the political arena.

Since his appointment as BJP President in 2014, Shah has been instrumental in leading the party to electoral victories in many states, particularly in the North-East.

He was party in-charge of Uttar Pradesh in 2014 and helped BJP and its allies win 73 out of 80 seats in the general elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Shah also managed BJP's election campaign and rigorously campaigned at the same time, which lead the party winning 303 seats. Hence, BJP became the first party in India, since 1971, to return with a full majority.

Shah is a first-time Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar and was inducted into the cabinet under the second tenure of the Modi government. He was given the charge of Home Affairs.

Here are some rare images of the Indian home minister:

In 1987, he married Sonal Shah.
In 1987, he married Sonal Shah.
Facebook
In 1987, Mr. Amit Shah joined Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and started his political career.
In 1987, Mr. Amit Shah joined Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and started his political career.
http://amitshah.co.in/journey/
He became Chairman of Gujarat State Finance Corporation in 1995.
He became Chairman of Gujarat State Finance Corporation in 1995.
http://amitshah.co.in/journey/
In 1997, Amit Shah was nominated for the first time as a BJP candidate from BJP's Sarkhej Legislative Assembly and won the election.
In 1997, Amit Shah was nominated for the first time as a BJP candidate from BJP's Sarkhej Legislative Assembly and won the election.
http://amitshah.co.in/journey/
Amit Shah was sworn in as a minister for the first time in 2002.
Amit Shah was sworn in as a minister for the first time in 2002.
http://amitshah.co.in/journey/
Amit Shah became the President of “Gujarat Chess Association” in 2006.
Amit Shah became the President of “Gujarat Chess Association” in 2006.
http://amitshah.co.in/journey/
BJP's national leadership made him the National General Secretary before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh that had 80 MPs. BJP won 73 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
BJP's national leadership made him the National General Secretary before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and the in-charge of Uttar Pradesh that had 80 MPs. BJP won 73 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.
http://amitshah.co.in/journey/
In 2014, after Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, Amit Shah was appointed the President of Gujarat State Cricket Association.
In 2014, after Shri Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of India, Amit Shah was appointed the President of Gujarat State Cricket Association.
http://amitshah.co.in/journey/
He took oath as Union Minister in Modi government (30 May 2019)
He took oath as Union Minister in Modi government (30 May 2019)
http://amitshah.co.in/journey/
In 2019, he assumed charge as union home minister.
In 2019, he assumed charge as union home minister.
http://amitshah.co.in/journey/

(with inputs from agencies)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in