Amid coronavirus lockdown, Mumbaikar's attempt social distancing while buying essentials

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown, Mumbaikars came out in full force to buy essentials. But while people rushed out of their homes to buy essentials they maintained social distancing.

On Thursday, Mumbaikars practiced innovative methods at grocery and provision stores in the city to maintain social distancing and prevent crowding. People maintained some distance while standing in the queue outside the grocery store and ATMs.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the new rules of engagement call for maintaining a gap of one to two metres (or three to six feet) to prevent possible exposure when an infected individual cough or speaks. Social distancing practices are changes in behaviour that can help stop the spread of infections.

Here are some pictures where Mumbaikars can be seen following social distancing: