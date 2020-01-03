Alia-Ranbir, Sidharth-Kiara, Varun-Natasha: B-town lovebirds return to Mumbai

With the New Year celebrations toning down, Bollywood celebs are back to work mode, as many returned to the bay after a much-needed break. Among several B-towners, it was the alleged lovebirds who jetted off earlier, whose arrival at the airport caught our attention.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned from their mini vacation in Bangkok, Thailand. The duo were accompanied by their mutual friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. While wedding rumours are abuzz, the duo will be focusing on their first film together Brahmastra, which is slated to release this year, apart from other individual projects.