Alia-Ranbir, Sidharth-Kiara, Varun-Natasha: B-town lovebirds return to Mumbai

With the New Year celebrations toning down, Bollywood celebs are back to work mode, as many returned to the bay after a much-needed break. Among several B-towners, it was the alleged lovebirds who jetted off earlier, whose arrival at the airport caught our attention.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor returned from their mini vacation in Bangkok, Thailand. The duo were accompanied by their mutual friend and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. While wedding rumours are abuzz, the duo will be focusing on their first film together Brahmastra, which is slated to release this year, apart from other individual projects.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, who jetted off to the snowy Alps of Gstaad in Switzerland, also arrived back in the bay. Varun was greeted by his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D co-star Nora Fatehi. The duo danced on the airport in a bid to promote their dance flick.
While the above two couples have sort of confirmed their relationship, the unexpected pair from the lot was Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who reportedly enjoyed a romantic getaway in Dubai. The two will be seen in an upcoming film titled Shershaah, but it seems like their outing wasn’t on professional terms.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)